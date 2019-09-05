<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Department of State Services (DSS), has vowed to intensify operations against economic sabotage in the country, as part of its internal security mandate.

Specifically, the DSS said critical assets belonging to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), will be given adequate security cover.

The DSS chief, Alhaji Yusuf Bichi, made the pledge on Thursday in Abuja, during a courtesy call by the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mr. Mele Kyari.

Spokesperson for the DSS, Dr. Peter Afunanya, who made the disclosure in a statement,said Kyari lamented activities of saboteurs, which he noted, had adversely affected the nation’s revenue.

The Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr. Mele Kolo Kyari led his Management Team to pay a courtesy visit on the Director General of the Department of State Services, Alhaji Yusuf Magaji Bichi, to deepen existing interagency relations between the two organisations.

During the visit, the GMD stated that the Corporation has, in recent times, faced some challenges of National Security significance.

He identified these to include the loss of revenue from product stealing, deliberate damage to product pipelines, cross border smuggling of petroleum products and long indebtedness to the Corporation by persons and corporate bodies that have reneged on business agreements relating to product allocation

“Mr Kyari lamented the impact of these on revenue generation of the country. He expressed concern that dwindling revenues affect Government’s ability to realise its objectives,” Afunanya said.