



The Department of State Services has denied torturing Sai’du Afaka, the President’s official driver, to death

It described a report by an online news medium, SaharaReporters, that it tortured the deceased as misleading.

The news site had reported that Afaka misled President Muhammadu Buhari into approving a multi-million naira contract which was later discovered by the DSS.

It further said the service arrested Afaka, tortured and subsequently dumped him at the State House Clinic where he died.





But the DSS spokesman, Dr Peter Afunanya, in a statement on Wednesday night, titled, ‘President’s official driver not detained or tortured by DSS,’ said the secret police did not engage in torturing of suspects and asked the public to “disregard the fake news spewed by the online platform.”

It stated, “While the said driver was never arrested or detained by the Service, it is a known fact that it does not torture suspects. Its suspect handling method is usually in compliance with the tenets of criminal justice administration system and democracy.”

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, had on Tuesday, announced that Afaka died “after a prolonged illness.”

He also expressed the condolences of the President to his family.