



The Department of State Services, DSS, has denied any involvement in the attempt to arrest Yoruba activist, Sunday Igboho, at Ibadan, Oyo State.

The spokesperson of the DSS, Dr Peter Afunanya, in a statement, said “the said news is misinforming and should taken as fake and therefore be disregarded.”

Trending videos on Friday had shown security operatives dressed in the uniform of the police, army and over all black squabbling with Igboho and his supporters at Ibadan.

Also, according to a statement signed by a former Minister of Aviation , Chief Femi Fani -Kayode , Igboho was on his way to meet with 93 -year – old Afenifere chieftain, Ayo Adebanjo , when the incident occurred.





Part of the statement read: “I just spoke to my brother Sunday Igboho . He told me there was a violent attempt to arrest him this afternoon by a joint team of soldiers , DSS operatives and policemen numbering about 40 on the Ibadan / Lagos expressway whilst he was on his way to see Baba Ayo Adebanjo in Lagos .

“I condemn this attempt to ambush and abduct him. It is not only reckless but also very dangerous. If the security agencies want to see him all they need to do is to invite him to their office. I am not aware of any crime that he has committed and I urge restraint on all sides.

“Let me also send a warning to the federal government that Sunday Igboho is a hero to millions of Yoruba and either killing him or detaining him unlawfully would be the biggest mistake they could make . Building bridges, dialogue and the pursuit of peace is better than intimidation, threats, violence and war. A word is enough for the wise.”