



The Department of State Services (DSS) has denied that the former Director-General of the service, Mr Lawal Daura, is still in control of its affairs.

Mr Peter Afunanya, Public Relations Officer of the service disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

“While the Service debunks this false belief, it warns that any person or group that further engages him or his representatives/associates does so at their own peril,” he said.

He said that the service would not tolerate acts of impersonation designed to undermine it and would decisively deal with such persons no matter how highly-placed.

Afunanya enjoined the public to avoid circumstances under which unsuspecting persons might be deceived.

The spokesman reiterated the service’s continued commitment to the core values of professionalism, selflessness, vigilance and the rule of law.

Daura was sacked by the then acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, for ordering personnel of the service to lay siege to the National Assembly.