



The Department of State Services (DSS) has denied arresting Salihu Tanko-Yakasai, a media aide of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje who demanded for President Muhammadu Buhari’s resignation over his failure to handle insecurity in the country.

He was arrested on Saturday after demanding Buhari’s resignation over the failure of his government to arrest widespread abductions in the country.





Salihu criticised the Buhari government when news broke that 317 schoolgirls of Government Girls School were abducted on Friday.

Salihu called on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to either deal with bandits in the country or resign.

But the DSS State Director, Muhammad Alhassan told newsmen that, “we have not arrested or even invited Salihu, don’t forget he is our friend, sometimes, he advises us on issues of critical Security situations in Kano”.