The Department of State Services has confirmed the release of five aid workers from captivity in Borno State.

In a message in response to inquiries from newsmen on Wednesday, the Public Relations Officer of the Service, Dr Peter Afunaya, confirmed the release.

The aid workers were abducted by terrorists operating under the flag of Islamic State of West Africa Province, on December 22, 2019, on the Monguno-Maiduguri Road, Borno State.





Afunaya said, “They were today, January 15, 2020, rescued by the DSS in conjunction with other strategic stakeholders.”

He gave the names of those rescued as Jennifer Ukumbong, Asabe Musa, Adamu Ozeshi, Arthur Chima, George Michael.”

“They are in good health and are being debriefed as appropriate.”