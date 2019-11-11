<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Five suspects including a staff of Usman Danfodio University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto, (UDUTH) have been arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS) over the alleged sale of three children abducted from Zuru in Kebbi.

The Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu, who handed over the three children to their parents on Sunday in Birnin Kebbi, named the suspects as Comfort Nwanko of UDUTH, Dorothy Okonkwo, Uchenna Benedict, Helen Samuel and one Moses who lives in Zuru.

He said the three children, including a set of twins, were sold in Anambra in connivance with Nwankwo and Moses.

Bagudu commended the security operatives for tracking and rescuing the children and assured that the suspects would be prosecuted.

He urged parents to be vigilant and monitor their children to prevent them from falling victims of abductors.

Yusuf Umar and Rabi Kabiru of the abducted children commended the governor and the security agents for rescuing the children who were abducted four months ago.