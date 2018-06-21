The Department of State Services on Wednesday arrested former Governor of Benue State, Gabriel Suswam, over security issues in the state.

The former governor was arrested after the incumbent governor, Samuel Ortom, allegedly petitioned the DSS over the security situation in the state, as he (Suswam), was allegedly planning to make it ungovernable, reports Channels Television.

A source close to the governor who pleaded anonymity confirmed the arrest as well as the petition to Channels Television on Thursday.

The DSS had arrested the former Governor in 2017, after it said it uncovered a large cache of arms and ammunition from a property allegedly belonging to him at number 44 Aguiyi Ironsi Way, Maitama-Abuja.

According to a statement by the DSS spokesman, Tony Opuiyo, last year, the DSS had been informed that some incriminating items were stashed in the boots of cars parked at the property.