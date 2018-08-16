The Department of State Services has announced the appointment of Mr. Nnochirionye Afunanya as its spokesperson.

The appointment was contained in a statement issued by the Public Relations Department of the agency in Abuja on Thursday.

Acting Director General of the agency, Mr. Matthew Seiyefa, had, at his maiden press briefing at the national headquarters of the organisation in Abuja on Thursday, promised that he would appoint a spokesperson for the agency.

Throughout the more than three years that the sacked DG of the agency, Mr. Lawal Daura was at its helm of affairs, the DSS did not have any known spokesperson.

Mr. Tony Opuiyo, whose name always appeared in statements from the agency under Daura, is believed to be a pseudonym.

Afunanya, according to the statement that announced his appointment, obtained MA in English (2009), from the University of Uyo and another MA in Peace and Strategic Studies (2011), from the University of Ilorin. He is said to be currently pursuing a PhD in Security and Strategic Studies at the Nasarawa State University, Keffi.

The statement said, “He has attended several courses within and outside Nigeria, namely: Innovation and Strategy at Harvard University, Boston, USA; Security Management and Coordination, London and Investigative Journalism at City University, London.

“Other courses he has attended are on Leadership, Arbitration, Conflict Management/Resolution, Negotiation and Public Communication, among others.

“He is the Editor-in-Chief of the DSS’ in-house Magazine, The Triple S.”

The new spokesman is a member of Nigerian Institute of Chartered Arbitrators, Nigerian Red Cross, Nigerian Institute of Management, Nigerian Institute for Industrial Security, Society for Peace Scholars and Practice, American Society for Industrial Security, and he is a fellow of the Institute of Corporate Administration.