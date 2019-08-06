<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Department of State Services (DSS) says it will comply with the court order admitting the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) and Shia cleric, Sheik Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, to bail.

A Kaduna State High Court Monday granted the cleric bail so he and his wife (both in custody) can travel to India for medical treatment.

The Public Relations Officer of the DSS, Dr. Peter Afunanya, announced the development in a press statement.

“This is to inform the public that the Department of State Services (DSS) has received the order granting Ibrahim EL-ZAKZAKY leave to travel to India for medical treatment.

“Consequently, the Service is liaising with relevant stakeholders to ensure compliance. Conformity with the order is in line with the Service’s avowed commitment to the Rule of Law inherent in a democracy,” the statement said.

Justice Darius Khobo, while granting the IMN leader leave to travel abroad ordered state officials to accompany him and ensure he returns to trial after his discharge.

El-Zakzaky and his wife had applied to the court seeking to travel, following their poor health while in custody over multiple charges related to public disturbance amongst others.