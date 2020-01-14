<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Delta State Muslims Indigenes Association (DSMIA), has dispelled the claim that Muslims in the state were at loggerheads with President Muhammadu Buhari over the appointment of Alhaji Sadiq Musa as Commissioner on the Board of National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, NAHCOM.

Secretary, DSMIA, Alhaji Aruba Ayigbe, in a statement, said: “This is to correct the wrong impression that Delta State Muslims are at war with President Muhammadu Buhari on the appointment of Sadiq Oniyesaneyene Musa as the Commissioner on the Board of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria.”





“We, Muslims in Delta State are at peace with ourselves and are not disturbed at all by the appointment of one of our own as a Commissioner, NAHCOM.

“The Muslims in Delta state, especially the indigenous Muslims under the umbrella of Delta State Muslims Indigenous Association hereby discountenance the view that Sadiq Musa is not an indigene of Delta State.

“Any alternative view from some Muslims in the state should be ignored. Alhaji Musa is a Deltan from Warri South local government area,” he said.