The National Emergency Management Agency has cautioned Nigerians against activities that may result in a fire outbreak, as dry season sets in.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the NEMA Coordinator in Ekiti State, Mr Olusegun Afolayan, gave the advice at a stakeholders’ forum on fire prevention, mitigation and preparedness, organised by the agency on Monday in Ado-Ekiti.

Afolayan also cautioned against indiscriminate bush burning which he said, could destroy the eco-system and increase the effect of climate change.

He said that the forum was aimed at sensitising Nigerians to be extra careful in the handling of fire during the dry season, noting that many lives and property had been lost to fire disaster in the past.

According to the NEMA chief, indiscriminate bush burning, especially for the hunting of games, should be avoided as this could extend to neighbouring farmlands and houses, thus destroying the ecosystem and contributing to climate change.

Afolayan said that bushes close to people’s surroundings should be cleared, adding that fire extinguishers should be refilled and made handy in the house.

The General Manager, Ekiti State Emergency Management Agency, Mr Jide Borode, said dried leaves and papers should be disposed of off properly, while electrical appliances should also be switched off and unplugged when not in use.

All these preventive measures, he said, would go a long way in checking fire outbreak as well as mitigating its impacts.