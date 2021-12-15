Drunk policeman arrested in Osun

A police sergeant, Onatunde Joba, has been arrested by the Osun State Police Command for alleged indiscipline.

He appeared to be drunk in a viral video.

Police Public Relations Officer, Yemisi Opalola, a Superintendent of Police, said on Wednesday that Joba is currently undergoing an orderly room trial.

“The Osun State Police Command in its continued efforts to rid the Command of all forms of unethical behaviours, unprofessional acts and indiscipline, has identified, arrested and detained the police officer, Sgt Onatunde Joba that was drunk and whose video went viral.