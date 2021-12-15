Nigeria

Drunk policeman arrested in Osun

December 15, 2021
Archibong Etokakpan
The Nigeria Police Force says its investigation shows that Boko Haram, Ansaru and other terror groups are getting support from some Nigerians.

A police sergeant, Onatunde Joba, has been arrested by the Osun State Police Command for alleged indiscipline.

He appeared to be drunk in a viral video.

Police Public Relations Officer, Yemisi Opalola, a Superintendent of Police, said on Wednesday that Joba is currently undergoing an orderly room trial.

“The Osun State Police Command in its continued efforts to rid the Command of all forms of unethical behaviours, unprofessional acts and indiscipline, has identified, arrested and detained the police officer, Sgt Onatunde Joba that was drunk and whose video went viral.

Get more stories like this on Twitter and Telegram

Recommended Stories

Related Stories