Drug abuse: It’s time to dialogue with youths – NHRC

Executive Secretary, National Human Rights Commission, Tony Ojukwu, says it is time to interact with Nigerian youths on the need to shun drug abuse and be enlightened on their fundamental human rights.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja yesterday, he said the commission was in collaboration with the Centre for Ethical Rebirth among Nigerian Youths to have a National Youths Conference on Human Rights on October 26.

He said the conference would be a forum where several state actors and non-state actors would have the opportunity to interact with the youths and enlighten them on the dangers of drug abuse.

Speaking through his Special Adviser and Head of Monitoring department, Benedict Agu, he said the conference was conceived as an awareness-raising tool to have the buy-in of Nigeria youths in furtherance of the Federal Government’s commitment to protect, promote and enforce the human rights of everyone in the country.