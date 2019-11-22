<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it is embarking on 24 hours surveillance in the FCT to rid the city of drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking.

The Chairman, NDLEA, Col. Muhammad Abdallah (Rtd) said this during a presentation of appreciation letter by the Wuse Zone 4 Traders Association (WZ4TA) on Thursday in Abuja.

Abdallah said that the high rate of drug abuse in the country had necessitated the need for the surveillance, adding that it would be a permanent exercise.

He said that this was coming after the approval of recruitment of the 15,000, officers and men by President Muhammadu Buhari to boost the agency’s manpower.

“I must say this is the main reason for the recruitment of 15,000 officers and men approved by the President, knowing that the agency is in need of manpower to carry out its operations effectively.

“The first phase of the recruitment had been done and we will commence the second phase as soon as possible. We will start with 5,000 before the year runs out so they can start their training in January.

“The Minister of FCT, Muhammed Bello, had been on the same page with the agency and every step we have taken had been supported by the Minister.

“And with other sister agencies, we have been able to carry out operations successfully and we promise to do more,” he said.

Abdallah said that the agency was ever ready to collaborate with any community in the FCT and its environment to rid the Nation’s capital of drug-related cases.

“We will also talk to all the governors in states to step into the operations of fighting the abuse of drugs in the country,” he added.

Abdallah urged Nigerians to come on board, adding that the need for people to know that the problem was irrational has called for concern.

He appreciated the Minister of the FCT for his support in the fight against drug abuse and promised to work with the administration.

The Chairman, WZ4TA, Mr Abdullahi Abubakar, appreciated the NDLEA boss and the agency for the positive transformation in Zone 4 presently.

“I was pained seeing children and youths involved in drugs, prostitution and other forms of social vices.

“I came to the NDLEA to lay my complaint and I am happy that the agency accepted and helped in ridding the area of drug peddlers.

“Everybody in Abuja knows what Zone 4 is, but today, we are grateful for the changes so far, for cleaning FCT.

“I think that if we as Nigerians play our roles well, like what the NDLEA has done, then the country will move forward, “ he said.

Hajia Zainab Aliyu, a resident of Zone 4, commended the NDLEA for cleaning the community, adding that youths and children are the future of Nigeria.

She decries the use of drugs by youths in the area, adding that it has jeopardised the good and beautiful future they had.

“Some of them are directed at the back of my house selling drugs and doing drugs. Sometimes I walk up to them and counsel them.

“I have helped some of them to gain admission into the university and even took one to a rehabilitation centre. NDLEA has done well but needs to do more to ensure old wounds are not opened again,” she said.