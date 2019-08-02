<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on Thursday solicited the support of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in its war against drug abuse, especially at the grassroots.

The information is in a statement by Mrs Adenike Adeyemi, the NYSC Director of Press and Public Relations in Abuja on Thursday.

Adeyemi stated that the NAFDAC Director-General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, made the request while on a courtesy visit to NYSC Director-General, Brig. Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim in Abuja.

She noted that Adeyeye commended the corps members’ invaluable contributions to NAFDAC activities, adding that there was a need for more assistance at the local government level because of the increasing rate of drug abuse in remote areas.

She quoted the NAFDAC boss as saying “we need more foot soldiers to fight fake and counterfeit drugs at the local government level, and the NYSC is a great channel for the country.”

Adeyeye described corps members as a reservoir of knowledge and resources.

She said that the agency embarked on “National Drug Officers’ programme”, where youths are sent to secondary schools across the country to educate students about the dangers of drug abuse.

The NYSC director-general commended NAFDAC for the war against drug abuse in the country.

Ibrahim said one of his policy thrusts is to maximise the potential of corps members for optimal performance.

He assured that corps members were passionate about contributing their quota to the development of the country.