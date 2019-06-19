<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Wednesday raised that alarm Kwara state has the highest rate of drug abuse in the northern parts of the country.

The agency, therefore, urged all to be in the vanguard of reducing and eradicating drug abuse in the country.

Kwara state Commander of NDLEA Dandi Emmanuel said this in Ilorin while addressing reporters as part of activities to mark this year international day against drug abuse.

The event was organized by state command in collaboration with Kwara state Drug Control Committee.

Mr. Emmanuel added that in the last one year the command had seized a total of 4,290.471 kilograms of drugs in the state.

Giving the breakdown, the commander said that 4,214.45 kilogrammes and 76.825 kilogrammes of cannabis and psychotropic drugs were seized in the year under review.

He added that a total of 91 suspects comprising 77 male and 14 females were also arrested between July 2018 and June this year.

Said he: “The command is in partnership with the state Drug Control Committee (KWSDCC)in the area of sensitization and advocacy programmes in the state. We commend the efforts of the committee.

“The committee against all financial obstacles becomes the best among its contemporaries in Nigeria. The committee has been selected to be a pilot standing committee for the entire North Central states of Nigeria including Federal Capital Territory (FCT). It means that other states in the North Central and FCT will learn from Kwara state in their efforts to combat drug menace in their respective states. This feat is worth celebrating and a recognition of the state government efforts in drugs control.”

State Chairperson of the KWSDCC Mrs. Barakat Olanrewaju decried the menace of drug abuse, adding that the consequences affect all and sundry in the society.

Represented by Grace Aliyu, Mrs. Olarewaju said “it is expedient for all to collaborate with NDLEA to overcome the scourge ravaging the entire fabric of the nations of the world, especially Nigeria.

“The committee’s work is continuous in nature and in conjunction with NDLEA has taken anti-drug sensitization programmes to schools, worship centres, communities and market places in the state. The committee also built the capacity of new members in drug control strategies.