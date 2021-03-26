



A total of 126 Nigerians across 14 states have been sentenced to various jail terms for offences bordering on drug trafficking between January and February 2021.

Of the convicts, Musa Ibrahim who was prosecuted for trafficking 40 kilogrammes of cannabis sativa in Akure, Ondo State was sentenced to 16 years, eight months imprisonment by a Federal High Court in the state capital in charge number FHC/AK/10C/2021.

Another convict, Mr. Ibrahim Haladu bagged 15 years imprisonment after he was found guilty of trafficking 6.7kg of cannabis in Bauchi in charge number FHC/BAU/CR/22/2010. Also in Bauchi state, Haruna Aliya was convicted and sentenced to five years imprisonment for trafficking 609kilogrammes of cannabis.

According to a statement by the NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Mr. Femi Babafemi, “Justice Hassan Dikko of the Federal High Court, Bauchi, convicted both Aliya and Haladu.





“In Jos, Plateau state, Eke Chibuke was convicted and sentenced to five years imprisonment for trafficking Tramadol and Diazepam, while Idan Kenneth charged with unlawful possession of 220 grammes of cannabis, 4.3 grammes of Tramadol, and 3.3 grammes of Rophynol, was convicted on all three count charges and sentenced to two years on each count.

A breakdown of conviction records across some other states in February shows that 18 persons were sent to jail in Kano, five each in Imo and Abia and four in Gombe.

Speaking on the record of conviction, Chairman/Chief Executive of the NDLEA, Brig. General Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd), commended the Agency’s Directorate of Prosecution and Legal Services for the diligent prosecution of the cases. He charged them to do more so that such convictions will serve as deterrence to those that may want to be attracted to the illicit trade of drug trafficking.