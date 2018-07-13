The Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) on Friday announced the death of one of its operatives, Badru Malik, who was knocked down on the Owode-Ijako Road in Ota.

Mr Seni Ogunyemi, the Ogun TRACE Corps Commander, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota.

According to him, the incident happened on Saturday at about 4.30 p. m. at Owode-Ijako area on the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

Ogunyemi said the official was knocked down by an LT commercial bus driving against traffic shortly after he had finished the day’s job and was heading home.

“The convoy of the Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Mrs Yetunde Onanuga, which coincidentally was on the road chased the fleeing driver.

“Unfortunately, he jumped down and ran into the bush, abandoning his bus in the middle of the road,’’ Ogunyemi said.

He said officials in the deputy governor’s office took the victim to Ifo General Hospital, before he was later transferred to an undisclosed hospital in Abeokuta for further treatment.

According to Ogunyemi, the deputy governor also deposited some money for immediate commencement of treatment.

He, however, said Malik eventually died on Thursday night, describing this as a terrible loss to TRACE and his family.

NAN reports that the deceased, who recently lost his mother, was survived by a wife, three children and aged father.

The deceased, it was learnt, was buried on Friday at his family house in Abeokuta according to Muslim rites.

While commiserating with the family of deceased, Ogunyemi prayed God to grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

The TRACE boss warned motorists to desist from driving against traffic, stressing that any erring driver apprehended would face the full wrath of the law.