A 38-year-old driver, Opaleye Wasiu, who drove a vehicle in a dangerous manner that resulted in the death of two persons, on Friday appeared in an Ota Magistrates‘s Court in Ogun.

The police charged Wasiu, whose address was not given, with two counts of manslaughter and reckless driving.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Abdulkareem Mustapha, told the court that the accused committed the offence on March 27, about 11.20 p. m. at Mosalasi Bus-Stop, along Idlroko road, Ota.

Mustapha alleged that the accused drove a Toyota Camry with registration number KJA 527 DV, in a reckless and dangerous manner and killed Afamefuna Igboji, 24, and Peter Nweke, 24.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 5, 6(1) of the Federal Highway Act. Cap 135 of the Revised Laws of Federation of Nigeria, 2006.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Mathew Akinyemi, admitted the accused to bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Akinyemi ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to Ogun Government.

He adjourned the case until May 22, for further hearing.