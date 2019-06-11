<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Drama in Minna as the Niger State House of Assembly on Tuesday suspended the Standing Order of the House to allow a first timer, a former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Niger State, Barrister Bala Wuse, to emerge as the speaker of the state 9th Assembly.

Barrister Bawa Wuse (APC), representing Tafa constituency emerged speaker unopposed after he was nominated by the immediate-past speaker, Alhaji Ahmed Marafa Guni, who backed out of the speakership race two days to the inauguration.

The new speaker was also one-time chairman of Tafa local government and later Commissioner for Local government, Community Development, and Chieftaincy Affairs under former governor Babangida Aliyu but decamped to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in 2016.

Also Alhaji Bako Kasim Alfa, member representing Bida 1 constituency, was nominated and unanimously elected as the deputy speaker.

In his address shortly after being sworn in, the 56-year old new Speaker Hon Wuse appreciated his colleagues for the confidence reposed on him and the APC leadership in the state for ensuring the stability in the state Assembly.

He said that the 9th Assembly would cooperate with the executive in taking the state to a greater height in other to enable the people to enjoy the dividends of democracy, adding that “there will not be acrimony and unwarranted rancour between the three arms of government.

“We will surpass the achievements of the 8th Assembly; we will make laws that will improve the lives of the people. The task before us is enormous but we will strive to meet up with every challenge and draw the courage to lift the state to a new dawn.

“The 9th Assembly will boost peaceful co-existence, boost the local economy and work to improve internally-generated revenue of the state.”

The speaker said the legislature would be fair to all in the discharge of its duties, stressing that the legislature is not out to witch-hunt any individual, Ministry, Department or Agency.

In his address, the Niger State Deputy Governor, Alhaji Mohammed Ketso, congratulated the new speaker and members of the 9th Assembly, urging them to make effective laws and carry out their oversight function with all seriousness.

The deputy governor stressed the need for all to work together to move the state forward.

Other principal leaders who emerged on the occasion included the Majority Leader, Musa Suleiman Nasko, from Magama constituency; the Deputy Majority Leader, Jagaba Danjuma Andrew, representing Munya constituency; Chief Whip, Idris, Musa Vatsa, representing Lapai constituency and Deputy Chief Whip, Ibrahim Isah Dandodo representing Rijau constituency.