



There was mild drama yesterday as a native doctor joined teaming supporters who accompanied an activist, Mr. Omoyele Sowore, to court over his alleged unlawful assembly trial.

Sowore and four others are standing trial before a Magistrate Court in Wuse, Abuja for embarking on a protest against New Year’s ‘ cross-over night ‘ ban.

They were arraigned on a three-count charge bordering on conspiracy, unlawful assembly, and incitement.

However at the resumed trial yesterday, outside the usual supporters that followed Sowore to court in most of his trial, an unidentified man clad in the outfit of a native doctor followed Sowore right into the courtroom where the trial was taking place.

The sight momentarily attracted the attention of other litigants and court staff, who wondered what the man decked in full regalia of a native doctor was doing in court.





But to Sowore, the man was like any other Nigerian who came to show his support for him.

Meanwhile, Magistrate Mabel Segun-Bello has adjourned till May 7 for continuation of the.

She adjourned after the defendants’ lawyer, Mr. Marshal Abubakar, cross-examined the prosecution witness, who said he was part of the team that arrested the defendants on the early hours of January 1, for the alleged offences.

The witness had told the court that Sowore and his co-defendants were arrested for conspiracy, unlawful assembly and inciting public disturbance.

The witness who is a police officer stated that the defendants were arrested by a team of policemen at the Lokogoma junction area of Abuja metropolis.

However, under cross examination, the witness admitted that he did not personally arrest Sowore.