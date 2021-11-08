Drama as EFCC operatives move to re-arrest Abdulrasheed Maina after conviction

There was a mild drama on the premises of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, after Abdulrasheed Maina, the former chairperson of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), was convicted and sentenced to eight years’ imprisonment.

Newsmen report that the judge, Okon Abang, ordered that the terms of imprisonment for all the 12 counts shall run concurrently from October 25, 2019, the date the convict was arraigned.

The judge, who ruled that Mr Maina must refund money running over a billion naira to the federal government coffers, among others, also ordered that the company used for the unlawful act be wound up.

However, as the officers of the Correctional Centre, Kuje, were taking Mr Maina out of the court premises amid tight security, EFCC operatives drove two vehicles into the premises, blocking the correctional centre’s Hilux van.

The development led to hot arguments between the two opposing personnel as they corked their rifles in defence.

However, the prison officers stood their ground, refusing to allow the EFCC operatives, some of whom came in police uniform, to whisk Mr Maina away.

A prison officer, who spoke to newsmen anonymously shortly after the pandemonium, said the EFCC operatives had come in the name of rearresting Mr Maina for another charge.

“They said they have a warrant to rearrest him after he was just convicted.

“Our own stand is that the court just convicted him and if they need to rearrest him, they should come through the court.

“The court will give the directive for us to obey,” the officer said.