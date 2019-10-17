<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has sealed no fewer than 30 petrol stations and two gas plants in Anambra State in the last five months.

Controller of Operations of the DPR in the state, Mr Ignatius Anayanwu said at a briefing in Awka, the state capital, on Wednesday that the facilities were sealed for under-dispensing and, in two cases, for selling above the regulated pump price.

He said the agency visited 293 retail outlets in the course of the agency’s surveillance operations since the office was opened in June this year.

“In the last one month, 66 filling stations were visited during which eight were sealed for the same offences.

According to Anayanwu, the agency has been on sustained surveillance on the activities of marketers in the downstream sector in the state since its commencement of operations.

“We have visited a total 293 outlets out of which 30 were sealed for various offences, especially under dispensing and selling of product above regulated price.

He said, “Precisely, in the last 28 days we have visited 66 retail outlets and eight were involved in infractions for we sealed them.

“I must say that the compliance rate here is commendable because from what we have less than 10 percent was culpable and their eagerness to comply with standards is commendable, that is because they cherish their businesses.”