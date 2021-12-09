Dowen College: President Buhari promises prosecution of anyone found guilty

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the alleged killing of Sylvester Oromoni, a Junior Secondary School, JSS 2 student of Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos State.

Slyvester was allegedly beaten to death by seniors in his school for refusing to join their secret cult group.

The president spoke via a press release signed by his Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

In his press statement, he urged the police to continue the ongoing investigation until they get to the root of the matter for the law to take its course, assuring that justice will be done, no matter who is involved.

Part of the release stated that “for several days now, the nation has been gripped by the news of the tragic incident at Dowen College, in Lagos, with morbid details constantly emerging of how our young son, Sylvester Oromoni (Junior) met his death.”

Continuing the release noted that Sylvester was “one of our bright youngsters doing excellently in school, bringing joy to the family and if this incident is truly arising from bullying or cultism, the President assures that it must act as a trigger leading to a permanent solution to this recurring problem.

“I share the anger and grief up and down the country following this incident. On behalf of my family and I, and the government of the federation, I convey our heartfelt condolences to the Oromoni family, the government and the people of Lagos State and give the firm assurance that this incident will be thoroughly investigated and the appropriate punishment meted out to all those who are culpable.”

The news of Sylvester’s experience which led to his untimely death broke on December 1, 2021, when his cousin- Perrison Oromoni, went on social media to narrate how he had died. He also went ahead to call out the names of his cousin’s alleged killers.

Perrison said the school called the deceased’s father, telling him that his son sustained injuries while playing football at the school.

So far, the school has sent out two statements. In the first release which was signed by the principal, Adebisi Layiwola, the school denied that Sylvester was beaten by students, insisting that he fell while playing football.

The second release, however, noted that the school is doing everything to assist the police in their investigations.

The school’s Parent Teachers Association also sent out a press release expressing how they feel about Sylvesyer’s death and called for a total overhaul of the school’s teachers and management.

They turned up in their numbers in front of the school to hold a candlelight procession for Oromoni junior on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, wearing black T-shirts with inscriptions that read, ‘Dowen Parents Mourn’ and ‘Love for Sylvester’.