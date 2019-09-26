<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Senate has urged the National Planning Commission to develop a policy framework that creates mechanism for development cooperation and aid effectiveness in Nigeria.

The Senate also directed relevant standing committees to oversee Ministries, Departments and Agencies that are beneficiaries of development aids and grants to consider such in the appropriation of funds for MDAs’ activities.

It also advised the state governments’ Planning Commissions and Houses of Assembly to domesticate and implement federal policies and laws to enable states to achieve effectiveness in aids administration.

The call by the Senate followed a motion sponsored by Senator Oloriegbe Ibrahim (APC-Kwara) and 52 other senators.

Presenting his motion at plenary, Ibrahim said there had been an increase in humanitarian and emergency related aids to Nigeria.

He said the number of agencies active in the provision of assistance had also grown substantially.

He, however, said that the NPC was not effectively performing one of its roles of alignment of donor assistance with national priorities and coordination of donor efforts in all sectors of the economy.

<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ab00b666&cb=372633535272822922938363633' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=8&cb=372633535272822922938363633&n=ab00b666' border='0' alt=''/></a>

He said the absence of fundamental reforms to the management structures at the donor and country levels may result in continued inefficiencies, delivery failures and weak capacity of local institutions.

He said the actual benefits to the country from the the aids was between 40 per cent and 45 per cent with between 55 per cent and 60 per cent lost to transaction cost, wastage and capital flight back to the donor countries through implementing contractors.

He said there had been ineffectiveness in the donor coordination in Nigeria because of inadequate capacity in the public sector.

According to Ibrahim, there is the urgent need to review the current situation by harmonising and evolving a monitoring framework to enhance aid effectiveness in Nigeria.

Senators that contributed to the motion emphasised the need to check the activities of non-governmental organisations who received funds from donor agencies without judicious use of the funds for what it was disbursed for.