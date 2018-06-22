Nasarawa State chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Thursday donated relief items to Internally Displaced Persons who are currently taking refuge in different IDPs camps in Nasarawa State.

Items donated include 11 bags of gari, five bags of maize, 200 tubers of yam and 15 bags of pieces of clothes.

Speaking during the distribution in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital, Bishop Joseph Masin, said the gesture was to ameliorate the plight of those who were sent out of their ancestral homes because of Fulani herdsmen attack in the state.

He said that most of the beneficiaries of the CAN gesture were those by force force-out of their abode their houses were been burned by their attackers which have nowhere to sleep, no food and clothes to wear.

“Just last week in Kadarko area in Keana Local Government Area nine people were killed on the way to clear their farmland. This is sad, in the history of our country Nigeria. It is ironic that there is grass everywhere yet people are being killed on their farmland in the guise of looking for grass,” he lamented.

Bishop Joseph Masin, who thanked the governor for visiting some communities with relief items called on state government to ensure the return of people who had been displaced in their homes.