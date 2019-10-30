<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A senior female military officer, a Colonel in the Nigerian army on Wednesday donated her one month salary to Nigerian children who were among returnees from South Africa.

Newsmen reports that the female officer, who said she would prefer to remain anonymous, made the donation at the headquarters of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) in Abuja.

“I was diagnosed with cancer in the year 2000 and was declared cancer-free in 2003.

“I spent a year in the hospital and later that year I was readmitted for six months before I was declared cancer-free in 2007.

“I am doing this because I survived cancer twice and while in the hospital I made a pledge to God that when I leave the hospital I would help the needy.

She said that if the Managing Director of Air Peace, Chief Allen Onyeama, could offer to transport Nigerian evacuees from South Africa free of charge, she also should be able to do something for humanity.

She urged Nigerians to contribute to the development of humanity in their own little ways.

Responding, the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, NIDCOM, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said that she had just received the sum of N500, 000 from a kind Nigerian, who donated her one-month salary to Nigerian children “whose parents have lost their jobs and are back to Nigeria.”

The NIDCOM chair expressed appreciation to the female officer for her kind gesture and to other Nigerians, who showed love and kindness to the returnees.

She then urged other well-meaning Nigerians who wished to make donations for the benefit of the returnees to do so.