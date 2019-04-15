<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Dr Bashir Yankuzu, Federal University of Technology, (FUT), Minna, has urged Nigerians to support President Muhammadu Buhari to build a stronger and greater nation in the next four years.

Yankuzu made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Monday.

He said that it was time for leaders and followers to unite and support the move by the present administration to build a Nigeria of everybody’s dream.

The Don also said that time had come for all Nigerians to set aside their political differences and support the policies and programmes of the Buhari-led administration.

According to him, with the collective support of all Nigerians, the country will overcome its current insecurity and other challenges.

“Nigerians must be supportive, patient and prayerful for God’s intervention in the socio-economic and political growth of our country.

“We are going to witness a better four-year,my advice is for all to unite and support the government,” Yankuzu said.

He said that the Buhari administration had made several land mark achievements in so many areas such as road construction, transportation, security, agriculture and physical infrastructure.

Yankuzu, who lectures at the Department of Educational Sciences in the institution, however, advised the Federal government to be more proactive in tackling kidnapping and banditry across the country.

He said arresting and prosecuting all those involved in criminal activities would enable rural farmers resume farming activities and boost food production.