<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Prof. Oyesoji Aremu, the Director of University of Ibadan Distance Learning Centre, says the disparity between regular mode of study and distance learning is fast disappearing due to the ingenuity and innovation of the university.

Newsmen reports that Aremu disclosed this in Ibadan on Thursday at a news conference marking the commencement of the 2018/2019 academic session.

Aremu stated that open and distance learning education in Nigeria had helped to provide education for the nation’s teeming youths, especially those who had been unable to get admission into the regular mode of study.

“We are in our 31st year now and the centre has been running as well as adding great value to education in Nigeria.

“We have recorded tremendous achievements, some of which are addition of six programmes to the existing ones, making 15 programmes.

“Learners from the centre can now participate in the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) scheme while the global acceptability of the University of Ibadan distance learning certificate is enviable.

“Also, the centre will have joint matriculation ceremony with the regular mode students on Wednesday, June 26, which is another landmark and first of its kind in the history of University of Ibadan,” Aremu said.

The director further stated that the centre intended to increase the number of programmes on offer.

According to him, this will accommodate more learners and reduce the burden of large number of students seeking admission into tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

“The centre will commence Nursing programme before the end of 2019 as approved by Nigeria University Commission (NUC), ” he said.

NAN reports that the centre admitted more than 2,000 learners who would commence an orientation programme on June 25.