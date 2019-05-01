<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

An educationist and former Resident Electoral Commissioner of INEC in Anambra State, Prof Chukwuemeka Onukaogu, has called for the inclusion of internet as a separate subject in schools.

Onukaogu, who spoke during a book presentation, said teaching internet as a separate subject in schools will equip students for the circular society.

He said, “We need to expose our children on what to encounter in the society, the use of the social media and others.

“We have to warn them of the uncouth languages people use in the social medians and also help them to avoid such languages.

“Internet should be taught as a subject in schools. Internet literacy should be made a vital part of our education,” Onukaugu said while reviewing the book.

Anambra state governor, Chief Willie Obiano, who was represented by the head of service, Barr Harry Uduh, said the book was worthy of being owned by every adult who makes use of the internet in Africa, promising that the government of the state will distribute copies to schools and libraries for use by people of the state.