<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Vice-Chancellor of Baze University, Professor Maman Tahir, has reacted to the reported resignation of suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday, Tahir stated that one expected Justice Onnoghen to have resigned his position earlier, following his trial at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

“There is some element of inevitability in what has happened. The way the Onnoghen saga has been going on, one actually had expected him to have taken this decision much earlier.

“If it is true (that Justice Onnoghen resigned) because it has not been officially confirmed yet, my fear is that it may be a bit late in the day for him because he should have come before or after the NJC met and took a decision on him.

“Now coming after becomes a bit of a matter of discretion whether to accept or not to accept. We are not privy to the details of Mr President but obviously from reports, it’s like the President has been advised to get him removed from office.

“But whether the decision to resign will be effective is a complication for him because normally in public service, if disciplinary process is on, and then an officer does not resign before a decision is taken, it becomes a matter of discretion whether to accept or reject that decision on his part,” he said.