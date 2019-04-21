<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Dean, Dangote Business School, Bayero University, Kano, Prof Murtala Sagagi, has said over four million Kano State indigenes are unemployed.

Sagagi said this while delivering a paper at an event organised by the Kano Concerned Citizens Initiative in Kano on Saturday.

He blamed a lack of developmental agenda by successive administrations in the state.

He called on politicians, business owners and other stakeholders to work towards a comprehensive strategy for the economic development and prosperity of the state.

The don lamented that over 500 industries had been shut down in Kano due to effective implementation of government policies.

Despite the efforts of the state government to revamp Agriculture, Sagagi, stressed that more needs to be done to revitalize the sector through the comprehensive transformation of farming.

Alhaji Aliko Dangote urged the Federal Government to review its policies on agriculture and industry to provide an enabling environment for job creation.

He also told the FG to intensify efforts on power generation in the country, regretting that many industries collapsed in the state due to erratic power supply.