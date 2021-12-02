Don: IPOB’s attacks on security officers denting quest for Igbo presidency

A university lecturer, Salihu Niworu, has said that attacks on security personnel and innocent Nigerians by the proscribed IPOB are denting the quest for the emergence of Nigeria’s President from the South-east in 2023.

Mr Niworu, a professor and director, Institute of Maritime Studies, Ibrahim Babangida University, Lapai, made the observation in an interview with newsmen in Minna on Tuesday.

“The criminal genocide they are committing is politically motivated without any recourse to the fact that such bloody agitation will not result to Igbo presidency.

“If presidential aspiration is by the barrel of the gun, the north and south-west have more population than the east.

“The earlier the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) realise this fact, the better for their political agitation,” Mr Niworu said.

He also expressed concern over the unending security challenges across the country.

“The entire country is inundated with security challenges. The situation is more worrisome in the north where criminals are killing innocent Nigerians in broad daylight with impunity,” the director noted.

Mr Niworu urged the Federal Government to take more concrete measures to tackle the security challenges.

“Nigerians must be seen to live in peace with one another irrespective of tribe, religion and political differences.

“This will only be possible if miscreants undermining the nation’s corporate existence are brought to justice,” he added.

According to him, more political commitment is needed to effectively contain the security problems.

“I only hope that the court’s declaration of bandits as terrorists will enable the security personnel to wipe them out.

“This is for the peace, progress and political stability of the country,” Mr Niworu said.