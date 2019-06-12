<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Prof. Akinyele Aluko of the Global Knowledge Group has described President Muhammadu Buhari’s renaming of Aura stadium after the late MKO Abiola as one of the President’s boldest moves thus far.

Aluko, who said in an interview with newsmen on Wednesday in Akure, that he covered the 1993 election as a journalist, noted that the move by the president had à spiritual and political significance.

He said: “The kind of hope and tenacity that Abiola had inspite of his wealth and comfort, still sat back and fought the battle of June 12.

“That is the kind of tenacity and seriousness one expects from those that wants to change Nigeria. This is one of the good moves that the present administration has taken in the past four years.

“It is a very good decision, it has spiritual and political significance.”