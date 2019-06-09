<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A Professor of Political Science, Femi Otubanjo, on Saturday hailed the performance of the outgoing 8th National Assembly, saying that it had by and large, fulfilled its constitutional obligation to protect the public interest.

Otubanjo, Dean, Faculty of Arts, Management and Social Sciences at Chrisland University, Abeokuta, gave the commendation in an interview with newsmen in Lagos.

Otubanjo said that the 8th Assembly had done fairly well in the last four years.

“Whenever the National Assembly fulfills its constitutional obligations, there is the tendency to perceive it as being antagonistic to the Executive.

“The Legislature is not supposed to be in constant agreement with the Executive; rather, being co-equal arms of government, they are to work together for the common good.

“Disagreements about policies and implementation strategies will abound.

“Trump is constantly at loggerheads with the US Congress while Theresa May has just resigned as the British Prime Minister, after failing to get the British Parliament to support her Brexit proposals.

“The legislature has the power of oversight on the executive, such as approving the budget, confirming key appointments, and so on. These are massive powers.

“The legislature is a very important institution and in discharging its duties, it will occasionally step on the toes of the executive.

“We need to congratulate them for discharging their duties as they should and standing up to the executive, That is not to say that all of those disagreements were beneficial to the public, but that would be a subject of study,’’ the don said.

Otubanjo, however, advised the incoming National Assembly to emulate the 8th assembly in upholding its autonomy.