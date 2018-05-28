Prof. Olusoji Adejumo, a professor of Reproductive Physiology, Faculty of Agriculture, University of Ibadan, has lamented that the greatest obstacle to accelerated livestock production in Nigeria “is the cerebrally deficient Land Use Decree of 1978, later Land Use Act of 1999 inserted into Federal Constitution,” even as he called for the establishment of a new Ministry of Livestock Production in the country.

The Land Use Act, according to him, “blocks access to systematic land titling and registration,” adding, “today, the country boasts of great success in homegrown rice, maize, yam etc, but not in animal protein which has become a weapon of genocide by herdsmen.

“Over 99% of fallow or reachable farmland is devoid of legal title, which makes legal ownership and protection difficult, hence, illegal and destructive grazing by herdsmen thrives,” he further stated.

To stem the current trend of unproductive livestock management policies under the Federal Ministry of Agriculture in Nigeria, Adejumo called for the establishment of a new Ministry of Livestock Production.

Adejumo made the call on Thursday while delivering an Inaugural Lecture at the Trenchard Hall of the University under the chairmanship of Prof. Abel Idowu Olayinka, the University’s Vice-Chancellor.

Lamenting what he called failure to boost or modernise livestock production in the country in the last 50 years after political Independence, he maintained that the new ministry being advocated would give livestock a new face in the country.

Quoting an author, Prof. Adejumo noted that only three percent of the entire land in Nigeria is titled and 99 percent were urban properties.

He stressed that “it took Great Britain 100 years to register and title all their land and that is why one drives around the countryside and sees long stretches of farmland and livestock managed in individually fenced farmlands without any invasive grazing and violence.”

Instead of the ‘unproductive and retrogressive Act’, the lecturer urged the National Assembly to be bold to repeal it (the Act) and propose a Systematic Land Titling and Registration for all individual, corporate, family, community landowners and provide them with legal titles as capital assets.

While alluding to the menace of herdsmen in the country, Prof. Adejumo noted that “the current Federal efforts to create grazing corridors, colonies or ranches” can only be meaningful when and if the above proposal is considered.

He said, with the adoption of his proposal “illegal grazing will be tremendously reduced, livestock production by local communities with access to capital through legal titled documents will radically increase and animal protein supply will improve.

“It is achievable but requires lots and lots of brain and that is why we need a Federal Ministry of Livestock Production or Development.”

To further drive home his point, the Animal Science expert insisted that for the government efforts on creation of grazing corridor to yield positive result, there must be technical input of Animal Physiologists, Nutritionists and Breeders, saying, “We cannot rely on stone age Abrahamic cattle rearing to propel us into productive national livestock enterprise economy.”