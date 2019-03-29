<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Prof. Olorunju Omolehin of the Department of Mathematical Science, Federal University, Lokoja, has advocated the use of mathematical systems in tackling security challenges and enhancing performance in the country.

Omolehin said this in a lecture at the ongoing International Annual Conference on Mathematical Analysis and Optimisation: Theory and Applications on Thursday in Abuja.

He said that the Boko Haram insurgent group could be easily defeated with the optimal involvement of mathematicians in solving the security challenge.

“It is clear that mathematics can solve complicated problems hence mathematics must be given adequate attention it deserves.

“In most advanced countries mathematicians form the nucleus of their employment in their security outfits because of their reasoning capabilities.

“Nigeria should borrow a leaf from those countries by employing mathematicians to form larger percentage of its security agencies.”

Omolehin further suggested that government at all levels should always consider mathematicians in policy decision making, adding that enlightenment campaign should be done on the importance and application of optimisation.

In mathematics, computer science and operations research, mathematical optimization or mathematical programming is the selection of a best element from some set of available alternatives.

He also said that mathematics modelling should be used to prevent risk than to proffer solution.

“It should be made compulsory that people with mathematics in education should be employed to teach mathematics at all levels.

“The practice of making people with other qualification to teach mathematics should be abolished. Also, outlet for information dissemination on new discoveries in mathematics should be established.

“Teachers of mathematics at tertiary institutions must be sponsored for Post Graduate Diploma in Education.

“Government and corporate bodies should always make yearly budget for mathematical sciences and education and provision of research grant must be made and easily accessible among others,” he said.

The six days conference was organised by the National Mathematical Centre in collaboration with Lagos State University and had over 130 participants representing 26 universities from within and outside the country.