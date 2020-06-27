



Dr Fadila Sodangi, a Senior lecturer with the Nasarawa State University, Keffi, has urged the Federal government to restructure Information Communication Technology (ICT), to enable Nigerian youths live up to the the world standard.

Sodangi gave the advice during a social media live streaming weekly webinar, organised by the Nigeria Youth Compact on COVID-19 (NYCC-19), monitored by newsmen on Saturday in Abuja.

The lecturer, who was a Guest speaker during the webinar, noted that in spite of the global pandemic, which had almost all sectors of the economy, the online business and infrastructure were cashing out.

She, therefore, said that agriculture might not be the only way forward but that ICT was key to recovery.

Fadila commended NYCC-19 for the data gathering, saying it would assist the government and private sector in proper planning.

She noted that data gathering became imperative as statistics on structure would enable Nigerian government pay ‘unemployment benefits’ to youths affected by COVID-19, just like the United States government had done.

Another participant, Mr Franklin Eigbadon, Edo State Commandant of Peace Corp (PCN), advised young business owners to be creative and also form synergy and partnership with like minds to overcome the impact of COVID-19.

On his part, Malam Gambo Haruna, the National Chairman, NYCC-19, emphasised that coronavirus was not a joke or a scam, as being peddled by some people in certain quarters.





Haruna said the impact of the virus across the globe, and in particular, Nigeria, would be more devastating and horrible, if urgent steps and actions were not taken in planning towards post COVID-19.

He said said Nigerian youths, who constituted 60 per cent of the country’s population, and who were the drivers of the economy, were currently facing serious challenges due to massive job losses as a result of the pandemic.

He added that vulnerable youth enterprises were struggling to survive in the face of unprecedented economic shocks and reduction of customers’ demands for goods and services.

The NYCC chairman said in spite of the myriad of challenges in the country, hope was not lost for Nigerian youths, assuring them the Nigerian youth compact on COVID-19 would help them realise their goals of overcoming the pandemic.

Haruna therefore, disclosed that the process of engaging 10 million youths across the 36 states of the federation and FCT had commenced.

Lukman Salahudeen, Head of Assessment and Economic Impact of NYCC-19, noted that every activity of citizens often affected the economy of the nation.

Salahudeed therefore, called on various youth organisations across the states to provide data to enable proper humanitarian intervention in the life of youths affected by the pandemic.

Newsmen reports that about 350 participants had joined the live streaming webinar.