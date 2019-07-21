<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The police in Bayelsa State have commenced investigations into the looting of valuables including jewelries worth over N.3bn belonging to former President Goodluck Jonathan by his domestic workers and some relatives.

Already, the police were said to have arrested some suspects, who broke into the palatial home of Jonathan in Otuoke, Ogbia Local Government Area and allegedly stole the materials including customised walkingsticks.

Operations that led to the arrest of the suspects were coordinated by operatives of Puff Adder, a new police tactical strategy launched by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP).

Sources identified the arrested suspects as domestic workers and close relatives of Jonathan’s family.

It was learnt that one of the suspects and management staff of Mrs. Jonathan’s Aridolf Resort, Hotel and Spa illegally duplicated the keys to the rooms where the valuables were kept.

He reportedly gained entrance into the treasure room and gradually removed most of the valuables.

It was gathered that some persons uncovered the theft and secretly reported the matter to the police operatives, who effected the arrest and recovered some of the valuables.

It was learnt that the incident shocked the former first lady, who wondered why they resorted to stealing her husband’s properties instead of hers.

A security source, who confirmed the development, said the theft was carried out by persons working as domestic employees to the former first family.

“It was not done by outsiders. The suspects have been working for the former first family. They decided to help themselves. One of them is a domestic servant, who is responsible in keeping the key to the room where the treasure was kept.

“The other ones share some relationship with former President Jonathan. I know that the police arrested some of them. I don’t know the monetary value of the stolen items. Only Patience Jonathan can say the value.

“They are already making useful confession to the police and some monies from the proceeds are being recovered”, the source, who spoke in confidence said.