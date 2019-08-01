<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The wife of the Vice President, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo, has warned human traffickers in the country to desist from the illicit trade of trafficking Nigerian children saying that our children are not for sale.

Mrs Osinbajo who stated this while commissioning the re-modeled Shelter of the Agency as part of the activities lined up in commemoration of the 2019 World Day Against Human Trafficking yesterday said, the children are not for sale, they are precious and special to us adding that we must all join hands to condemn the activities of the human traffickers in our midst.

“The sensitisation must go down to the grassroots in all our local languages so that people can easily understand the message and become less vulnerable.”

She lauded the Management of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) for its modest achievements in the areas of massive Enlightenment, arrest, Investigation, Prosecution as well as Rehabilitation of victims of human trafficking in the country, called on the organized Private Sector to join hands with the Agency in curbing the menace.

Also speaking on the commissioning of the Shelter Complex, she described sheltering as a key component in the fight against human trafficking adding that it provides stability and helps to ensure adequate reception for survivors.

The Director General, NAPTIP, Julie Okah – Donli, said, it is an acceptable fact that the crime of human trafficking has become a global concern as it has recently been rated as the third largest illicit trade after arms and drugs smuggling. “Therefore, the international community has realized the need to tame the ugly trend with a concerted approach through various international instruments, protocols and treaties.

“As a complimentary effort, the urgency to raise awareness on the ills of this crime and its consequential implication on the society became very paramount, necessitating the United Nations dedicating every 30th of July for global acknowledgement of all activities geared towards combating the crime of human trafficking and giving a voice to the survivors.”

“As the 2019 celebration theme implies “Human Trafficking – Call Your Government to Action”, it suffices to say that the Nigerian government has demonstrated its commitment to combat the hydra-headed crime through various legislations, policies and budgetary provision within available resources.