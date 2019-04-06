<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo, the wife of the Vice-President, on Friday extolled the virtues of Mrs Florence Ajimobi, the wife of Oyo State Governor as she clocked 60.

She spoke at a thanksgiving service held in honour of the governor’s wife at the Oyo State Government House, Agodi, Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the service was attended by the celebrator’s husband, Gov. Abiola Ajimobi, the state’s deputy governor, Chief Moses Adeyemo, and the Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Joshua Ojo.

Others at the event were Mrs Nkechi Okorocha, the wife of Imo State Governor, Mrs Bisi Fayemi, the wife of Ekiti Governor, Mrs Bamidele Abiodun, the wife of Ogun governor-elect and Mrs Sherifat Aregbesola, the wife of former Osun Governor.

Osinbajo described the celebrator as a virtuous woman who had demonstrated love, kindness and care in her relationship with people.

“I am here because I am a beneficiary of the love she exhibits. I am here because she is hardworking, diligent and kind-hearted.

“ I am here to join her in blessing the name of the Lord and the expression of love you have shown,’’ she said.

The governor, in his remarks, described his wife as an epitome of love, saying she has every cause to thank God.

“Today is one of my happiest days. To my effervescent and ever flourishing wife at 60, you are an epitome of love and my masterpiece of nature.

“My wife had in the last 39 years of our marriage deposited love, care, kindness and godliness in my emotional bank account,’’ he said.

Ajimobi said that God has used his family to achieve a lot in the state, adding he was the first to serve an uninterrupted eight years in the state.

Agu Irukwu, the Presiding-Pastor, Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Jesus House, London, described the marriage of the celebrator, a Christian, with the governor, a Muslim, as a great example of religious tolerance.

Irukwu, who urged the people to emulate Ajimobi’s marriage, said the family was blessed and had grown from strength to strength.

“ Mrs Ajimobi is blessed with rich relationship. The celebrant loves her children passionately, she is loyal and committed to friendship.

“If there is anyone that shared much love and care with widows as well as orphans, it is Florence Ajimobi, ‘’ Irukwu said.

He said that celebrating 60 years was worthy of praise, praying that God would continue to bless the family.

In her remarks, the celebrator appreciated her husband and children, describing them as great pillars behind her joy.

“I woke up this morning looking at the awesomeness of God in the last 60 years; I could not help it but weep like a baby. God has been so kind to me and my family.

“In 2011, we came into the Government House as a family of seven and now we are 19. I just marvel and asked why we are highly favoured, all I have to say is thank you God,’’ she said.

NAN reports that the event featured special prayers for the family by Irukwu, Rev. Supo Ayokunle, CAN President, Prophet Michael Olowere, Pastor Taiwo Amoo and Pastor Femi Emmanuel.

The event was attended by the celebrator’s mother, Mrs Victoria Amoduaghan, Sen. Abdulfatai Buhari, Mr Sam Omatseye and Archbishop Alaba Job, a retired Archbishop of Catholic Diocese.

Also in attendance were members of the family, members of the State Executive Council and hosts of well-wishers.