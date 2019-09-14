<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Wife of the Vice President, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo, on Saturday, called on women to pray fervently for the girl-child against societal ills.

Osinbajo made the call at the Benue Women in Prayer Convocation, held at the Chapel of Grace, Government House, Makurdi.

She also urged women to take their role as mothers seriously to mitigate the growing cases of indecent dressing, drug abuse and other social ills in the country.

The wife of the vice president appealed to women to be prayerful and learn to take all their worries to the Lord in prayers.

Reading from Psalm 24:6–10 in the Bible, Mrs Osinbajo admitted that women have individual challenges but with constant prayers, God would always answer them if they fervently sought His face.

The VP’s wife gave three prayer points to the women: prayer for Nigeria, prayer for Nigerians and prayer for the family.

Governor Samuel Ortom, in his remarks at the event, commended the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, for standing by the state in its trying times.

Ortom further disclosed that over 60 security personnel lost their lives while ensuring that there was peace in the state during the herders’ crisis.

According to him, those who lost their lives during the crisis cut across soldiers, police and civil defence personnel.

He commended the security agencies for the sacrifices they made in ensuring the peace and unity of Benue.

Newsmen report that Mrs Osinbajo had earlier inaugurated Mama Abyol Children’s Home and Benue Centre for Enterprise Development and Innovation.