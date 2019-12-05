<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Wife of Nigeria Vice president Dolapo Osibanjo has said that abuse against women in any form is wrong and offensive against collective humanity.

She disclosed this at the graduation of over 300 out of school girls from Spotlight, Step up training and empowerment program, an initiative of the United Nations and European Union in Lagos.

“Gender-based violence must stop! Our girls are precious and special,” Mrs Osinbajo said.

“Whenever you hear, see or know of abuse, please speak up, beyond this we all should be advocates, persuading as many people as possible to take the path of justice, good and equity,” Osibanjo told the girls.

The project, supported by The Women Helping Hands Initiative was to end gender-based violence in communities.

The graduates, from Yaba and Ikorodu communities, were empowered with skills including; decoration, event planning, tailoring bead making, gele tying, and catering.

She expressed excitement over the participation of the students throughout the training.

According to her, anyone with an issue in the university with a lecturer should call on a concerned mother, a group under TWHHI, who would go with the student to ensure things are done right.

Deputy regional director, West and Central Africa, United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Mamadou Kante, said their priority is economic empowerment, hygiene and sexual health.

The economic empowerment is important because to be free you have to be able to generate some resources.

He called on the graduates to explore their full potentials and fulfil their dreams.

Kante disclosed that the initiative is funded by the EU to use 500 million Euros within Africa and North America to empower the girl child.