Nigeria’s duo of Favour Ofili and Patience Okon-George may have run their last race in the women’s 400m, after the Nigeria quarter-millers missed out from the final of the event at the ongoing IAAF 2019 World Championships holding in Doha, Qatar.

The duo ran fastest time in the heat events with Ofili running her personal best to berth in semi-final but their efforts were not enough yesterday as they finished below the fastest time to miss out from the final round.

In heat one, Okon-George ran 51.89secs to finish sixth, while Ofili ran 52.58secs to finish in same position like Okon-George in heat three to exit the event.

Jamaican Stephenie Ann McPherson had gone out a little too hard heat three of the semi-final, but that was not the case as she built a big lead through the first 250m. She also had enough in the tank to carry her position through to the line and win in 50.70secs.

Poland’s Justyna Swiety-Ersetic also ran well through the final 50m to grab second in 50.96. She looks on in disbelief as that is confirmed up on the scoreboard.

The US champion, Shakima Wimbley, was in the running until 300m, at which point she stopped with what looked like an injury, although she was able to jog through to the line. Her official clocking is 1:13.

The 2016 Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo of Bahamas eases through the gears to win the second 400m semi in 49.66. Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson had started quickest, but the tall Bahamian easily reeled her in round the second bend before striding away for a very impressive win.