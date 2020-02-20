<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A tribunal set up by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria in Abuja will on Thursday (today) rule on a case involving two medical doctors who are alleged to have destroyed the kidney of a patient, Sherifat Sheu, in Kano.

The two doctors are among the 19 medical doctors facing the tribunal over negligence and infamous conduct leading to the death or permanent injury to their patients.

In the charge sheet read to the tribunal by the Registrar of the council, Dr Tajudeen Sanusi, Dr Mohammed Zakari and Dr Agu Chukwuka were alleged to have committed the offence at the Premier Clinic, Kano in 2010, thereby committing an offence contrary to the rules of the code of medical ethics of Nigeria, 2008 edition, and punishable under the Medical and Dental Practitioners Act Cap M8 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 as amended.

Both doctors were separately charged by the prosecution counsel, Sanusi Musa. While Zakari is facing three counts, Chukwuka is being tried on one count.

The charge sheet alleged that Zakari was grossly negligent in the management of the patient under his care when he failed to do all that was medically necessary for her care, leading to the loss of her kidney.





The registrar said, “That you, Dr Muhammed Zakari, registered medical practitioner, practising as a consultant, obstetrician and gynecologist, between July 22, 2013 and July 15, 2015 or thereabouts at the Premier Clinic, Kano, neglected to respond to the request of the Medical and Dental Investigation panel, and by the said fact conducted yourself infamously, contrary to rule 28.1G of the Code of Medical Ethics in Nigeria 2008 edition, and punishable under Section 16, sub-section 1A and sub-section 2 of the Medical and Dental Practitioners Act Cap M8 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 as amended.”

When the case was first mentioned at the tribunal on Monday, the two doctors pleaded not guilty while Dr Zakari said he had earlier submitted a 14-page document in response to the allegation that he neglected the request of the council.

Defence counsel, Terlumun Azoom, also contested the three counts preferred against Zakari, saying that it was different from the one he was served with.