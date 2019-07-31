<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Borno State Governor Babagana Umara Zulum in the early hours of Tuesday, paid an unannounced visit to the State Specialist and Umaru Shehu Hospitals, both in Maiduguri.

The governor was disappointed as there was not a single doctor on duty at the time he visited. Also, only a few nurses were on duty.

According to newsmen, “The governor called some of the doctors on phone at the Hospital but none of them answered the call.

Zulum expressed dissatisfaction with the quality of services being provided to patients on admission.

Newsmen further reported that he queried the Chief Medical Director of the Umaru Shehu Ultra-Modern Hospital to explain why absentee doctors should not face disciplinary action.