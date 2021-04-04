



Popular American rapper, Earl Simmons, better known as DMX, is on life support after a heart attack.

His lawyer, Murray Richman, stated that the 50-year-old rapper was taken to White Plains Hospital around 11 p.m. Friday, April 2, 2021, from his nearby home and was placed on a ventilator.





According to Richman, the rapper is being surrounded by friends and family members.

“A lot of people are gathering at the hospital. DMX’s first wife and at least some of his 15 children are at the hospital with him,” he added.

The lawyer further stated that he could not confirm if the rapper suffered from an overdose as earlier reported by the media.