The Presidential Support Committee (PSC) on Sunday told politicians to stop distracting President Muhammadu Buhari with 2023 presidential elections.

PSC urged politicians throwing up unsolicited permutations on the next presidential poll to allow the President to deliver on his promises to Nigerians, saying the clamour for 2023 presidency is too early.

The committee, in a statement by its Director of Communications and Strategic Planning, Mallam Gidado Ibrahim, said that it is the highest level of distraction to the Buhari administration for politicians to be talking about who becomes President in 2023 or where the presidency should be zoned to when the present government is barely five months in office.

PSC noted that it was unpatriotic to start politicking about 2023 presidency while President Buhari is toiling day and night to fix the myriad of problems confronting the country.

Calling on politicians to stop distracting the President, as well as the peace and unity of Nigeria by shelving the clamour for zoning 2023 presidency, PSC expressed dismay that those fast-forwarding the country to the next political season, which is more than three years from now, are not interested in good governance Nigerians are witnessing under the Buhari government.

The PSC urged “Nigerians to do away with these enemies of the country because they don’t mean well for the country. They are just after their inordinate and selfish political ambitions and desires. Why are they not supporting and promoting good policies and programmes of the Buhari-led Federal Government geared towards delivering dividends of democracy to Nigerians.

“The clamour for zoning of the presidency in 2023 is capable of distracting the Buhari administration from fixing the economy, tackling insecurity and providing the basic needs of the common man the way he is doing presently. Instead of overheating the polity, politicians should channel their energy towards encouraging the president to do more in the agriculture sector, the economy and all other sectors.

“The president just presented the 2020 budget to the National Assembly so that laudable programmes contained in the budget are passed, signed and implemented to uplift the standard of living of Nigerians. That is upper most in his mind more than the issues of 2023.

“We still have two years ahead of us and for now let’s pray for the President so that he can continue with the good job that he is doing. There is some level of peace and stability in the country now, that shows that the President means well for Nigerians and we think if the country focuses on that, it will be better for us than debating on 2023.”