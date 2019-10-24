<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The main building of the United States Consulate, Victoria Island, Lagos was on Wednesday evacuated over the discovery of a white powdery substance.

According to The Guardian, the discovery was considered a security threat, thus visitors were compelled to vacate the main building.

It was reported that the evacuation, which happened around 12.20 p.m., was in the aftermath of repeated radio warnings that began a few minutes earlier.

It was noted that armed and unarmed security operatives took strategic positions within the premises.

The consulate’s public affairs officer, Mr. Russell Brooks, however, told those evacuated the reason for the action.

Brooks was quoted as saying, “We are going to find out what that substance is. They isolated that package and they are attempting to verify what the substance is.”

He went on to encourage those who no longer have business in the consulate to leave, while those with uncompleted business had to wait until they were cleared to go in.